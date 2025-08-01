Ashish Chanchlani's 'Ekaki': Plot, cast, release date
Ashish Chanchlani is making his directorial debut with Ekaki, a supernatural horror-comedy web series set to premiere in 2025.
The poster—Chanchlani holding a lantern, surrounded by creepy hands—has already got fans curious about what's coming.
Release on YouTube
Ekaki will stream for free on Chanchlani's YouTube channel under ACV Studios.
He shared that releasing it for free is his way of thanking fans for their support and patience.
There's also a watch party planned, where he'll catch an episode live with viewers.
Chanchlani's big move
Chanchlani isn't just directing—he's also the writer, producer, and lead actor.
The cast includes Akash Dodeja, Harshh Rane, Sidhanth Sarfare, Shashank Shekhar, Rohit Sadhwani, and Grishim Nawani.
Ekaki marks his big move from short sketches to long-form storytelling.
