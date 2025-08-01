Next Article
'Heart Beat': Roshan makes digital series debut in medical drama
Roshan, a familiar face from social media, is making his digital series debut in Heart Beat.
The hit medical drama—starring Deepa Balu and Amit Bhargav—is known for its heartfelt stories and real-life hospital vibes.
Roshan's move from short films to this major role marks a big step in his career, and his character Vijay promises to shake things up on the show.
Roshan's presence will add to show's appeal
Heart Beat has won viewers over by blending doctors' work lives with their personal struggles, often tackling real social issues along the way.
With Roshan joining the cast, expect even more emotional depth—and a fresh appeal for younger fans who already know him online.
If you're looking for relatable drama with new energy, this season might be worth adding to your watchlist.