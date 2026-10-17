Rajkummar Rao's 'Prahaar' starts slow, earns ₹2.3cr on Day 1
What's the story
Rajkummar Rao's latest courtroom drama, Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story, has made a slow start at the box office. The film raked in a worldwide gross of ₹3.52cr on its opening day (Friday), according to Sacnilk. This includes an India net collection of ₹2.35cr and overseas earnings of ₹75L. It was screened across 4,133 shows nationwide with an overall occupancy rate of 13%.
Occupancy details
Looking at 'Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story' in numbers
The Hindi 2D version of Prahaar saw a fluctuating occupancy rate throughout the day.
Morning shows had an occupancy of 5.69%, which increased to 11.15% in the afternoon and peaked at 25.85% during night screenings.
It also recorded a total footfall count of 1,02,547 on its first day in theaters, according to Sacnilk.
The movie is directed and shot by Avinash Arun.
Film synopsis
What is the film about?
Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story focuses on public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam and his legal battles related to the 1993 Bombay Blasts and the 2008 Mumbai attacks.
The movie highlights the prosecution's role in delivering justice after such major attacks and specifically sheds light on the trial of terrorist Ajmal Kasab.
The supporting cast includes Wamiqa Gabbi, Sikander Kher, and Jaideep Ahlawat in a cameo.