Rajkummar Rao's 'Prahaar' starts slow, earns ₹2.3cr on Day 1

The Hindi 2D version of Prahaar saw a fluctuating occupancy rate throughout the day.

Morning shows had an occupancy of 5.69%, which increased to 11.15% in the afternoon and peaked at 25.85% during night screenings.

It also recorded a total footfall count of 1,02,547 on its first day in theaters, according to Sacnilk.

The movie is directed and shot by Avinash Arun.