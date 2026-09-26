'Mirzapur: The Movie' remains steady; earns ₹325cr after Day 22
What's the story
The film Mirzapur: The Movie, starring Pankaj Tripathi, has entered its fourth week at the box office. The film has reportedly earned ₹325.87cr in worldwide gross collections so far. On Day 22 of its release, it collected ₹1cr in India net collections across 1,322 shows, taking the total India net collection to ₹223.8cr and India gross collection to ₹266.37cr.
Collection details
Film's occupancy in India on Day 22
The fourth Friday and Day 22 for Mirzapur saw a collection of ₹1cr in India net. This figure was 28.6% lower than the previous day's collection of ₹1.4cr.
The film was screened across 1,322 shows on Day 22 with an overall occupancy of 27.23%.
Morning shows had an occupancy of 8.69%, afternoon screenings saw a registration of 23.62%, evening shows recorded an occupancy of 23.23%, and night screenings witnessed the highest at 41.62%.
Film details
All about 'Mirzapur: The Movie'
Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Mirzapur: The Movie is the feature film debut of the director.
Written by Puneet Krishna, the film stars Tripathi as Akhandanand "Kaleen" Tripathi and Ali Fazal as Govind "Guddu" Pandit.
Other cast members include Divyenndu as Phoolchand "Munna" Tripathi, Jitendra Kumar as Vinay "Bablu" Pandit (replacing Vikrant Massey), Ravi Kishan as Babban Yadav, Sushant Singh as Bhairav Singh Karnawat, Abhishek Banerjee as Subodh aka "Compounder," and Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi.