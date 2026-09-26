'Mirzapur: The Movie' remains steady; earns ₹325cr after Day 22

The fourth Friday and Day 22 for Mirzapur saw a collection of ₹1cr in India net. This figure was 28.6% lower than the previous day's collection of ₹1.4cr.

The film was screened across 1,322 shows on Day 22 with an overall occupancy of 27.23%.

Morning shows had an occupancy of 8.69%, afternoon screenings saw a registration of 23.62%, evening shows recorded an occupancy of 23.23%, and night screenings witnessed the highest at 41.62%.