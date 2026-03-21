Box office: 'Dhurandhar 2' collects over ₹320cr in India

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is a fast-paced geopolitical action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar. Ranveer Singh leads as Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian spy infiltrating Pakistan's terror network, with a star cast featuring R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi. Released on March 19, the film has quickly become a major hit.

Looking at film in numbers The movie's paid previews on March 18, 2026 pulled in ₹43 crore net.

Day one saw a record-breaking ₹102.55 crore net from over 21,000 shows, the highest ever for a Hindi film in one day.

Day two added ₹80.72 crore net, and by Day three (March 21), the total India net collection stood at ₹271.47 crore and total gross at ₹322.72 crore (live estimates).

What critics are saying about it Critics and fans are loving it, not just for the action but also the performances.

Casting director Mukesh Chabbra called Yami Gautam the quiet strength behind the film's success and praised both Singh and Dhar for their work.

News18 Showsha gave it a solid 3.5 stars for Singh's powerful role.