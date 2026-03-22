Box office: 'Dhurandhar 2' collects over ₹500 crore globally

'Dhurandhar 2' beats 'War,' 'Tiger 3' records

The movie smashed records by hitting ₹500 crore worldwide in just three days. It pulled in ₹102.55 crore on day one in India and kept up the momentum with ₹339.27 crore over three days, already beating the lifetime totals of War and Tiger 3.

Globally, it's made over ₹501 crore so far, with overseas gross at about ₹96.5 crore and strong traction in North America.