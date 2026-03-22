Box office: 'Dhurandhar 2' collects over ₹500 crore globally
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is a fast-paced geopolitical action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar, with Ranveer Singh leading as an Indian spy.
Released on March 19, 2026, the film also stars R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi. The mix of big names and high-stakes drama has made it a major talking point.
'Dhurandhar 2' beats 'War,' 'Tiger 3' records
The movie smashed records by hitting ₹500 crore worldwide in just three days. It pulled in ₹102.55 crore on day one in India and kept up the momentum with ₹339.27 crore over three days, already beating the lifetime totals of War and Tiger 3.
Globally, it's made over ₹501 crore so far, with overseas gross at about ₹96.5 crore and strong traction in North America.
Worth watching for action and Ranveer Singh's performance
If you like action-packed thrillers with an international twist and a star-studded cast, Dhurandhar 2 is definitely worth a watch, especially if you want to catch what everyone's buzzing about right now.
With its record-breaking run and big-screen spectacle, it's got something for both Bollywood fans and adrenaline junkies alike.