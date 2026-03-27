Box office: 'Dhurandhar 2' crosses ₹1,000cr mark globally
Dhurandhar 2, which dropped on March 19, is making serious waves at the box office. Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, it had grossed ₹1,067.24 crore worldwide by Day eight (Thursday, March 26, 2026), opening with ₹102.55 crore in India and crossing ₹600cr domestically within seven days.
The film opened at ₹102.55 crore, crossed ₹600 crore domestically within seven days, and had a worldwide gross of ₹1,067.24 crore by Day eight (Thursday, March 26, 2026).
'Dhurandhar' series beats these big names
With both films together earning ₹2,374cr globally, the Dhurandhar series has officially outpaced big names like Pushpa and Baahubali, even beating out the Tiger, War, and Pathaan movies from Aditya Chopra's spy universe.
It's also the only franchise where both films have crossed ₹500cr in Hindi.
The star-studded cast, including Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal, has definitely helped boost its global appeal.