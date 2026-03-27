Box office: 'Dhurandhar 2' crosses ₹1,000cr mark globally Entertainment Mar 27, 2026

Dhurandhar 2, which dropped on March 19, is making serious waves at the box office. Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, it had grossed ₹1,067.24 crore worldwide by Day eight (Thursday, March 26, 2026), opening with ₹102.55 crore in India and crossing ₹600cr domestically within seven days.

The film opened at ₹102.55 crore, crossed ₹600 crore domestically within seven days, and had a worldwide gross of ₹1,067.24 crore by Day eight (Thursday, March 26, 2026).