Box office: 'Dhurandhar 2' on record-breaking spree

North America to India, film is everywhere

In North America alone, Dhurandhar 2 is set to earn a historic $4 million to $4.5 million (₹33 crore to ₹37 crore) on its third day, more than any Indian film has ever made there in a single day, even topping Pushpa: The Rise's total run.

Advance bookings already put it among the top Indian openers in the region, with more fans expected to show up.

Back home in India, it's just as huge: after record previews (₹44 crore net), it pulled in ₹102.55 crore on Day 1 and around ₹8.68 crore on Day 2 (live reported figure).

By Day 3, global earnings had surpassed ₹300 crore.