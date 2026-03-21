Box office: 'Dhurandhar 2' on record-breaking spree
Dhurandhar: The Revenge, a Hindi action thriller starring Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal, is making waves worldwide.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film dropped on March 19 and has quickly become the talk of the box office.
North America to India, film is everywhere
In North America alone, Dhurandhar 2 is set to earn a historic $4 million to $4.5 million (₹33 crore to ₹37 crore) on its third day, more than any Indian film has ever made there in a single day, even topping Pushpa: The Rise's total run.
Advance bookings already put it among the top Indian openers in the region, with more fans expected to show up.
Back home in India, it's just as huge: after record previews (₹44 crore net), it pulled in ₹102.55 crore on Day 1 and around ₹8.68 crore on Day 2 (live reported figure).
By Day 3, global earnings had surpassed ₹300 crore.
Looking for weekend watch? Pick 'Dhurandhar 2'
If you're into high-energy action flicks with big stars and serious hype, Dhurandhar 2 looks like a solid pick for your weekend plans.
Its massive success both at home and abroad says a lot—this one's got everyone talking!