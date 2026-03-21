Box office: 'Dhurandhar' collects ₹271.47cr in just 3 days

The movie opened strong with ₹43 crore from paid previews and ₹102.55 crore on Day 1. By March 20, it had already hit ₹226.27 crore India net despite a slight dip on Day 2. Day 3 brought in another ₹45.20 crore from 10,123 shows, pushing totals to ₹271.47 crore India net and a massive worldwide gross of ₹322.72 crore across five languages.

Is the film worth watching?

If you're into fast-paced spy thrillers with big action scenes and an all-star cast, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is definitely worth checking out, especially if you liked the first one or just want to see Ranveer Singh in full action mode.

Fans are praising its performances and Ranveer Singh's commitment.