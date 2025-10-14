Box office: 'Dude' rakes in $27,000+ in advance bookings Entertainment Oct 14, 2025

"Dude," a Tamil romantic action comedy directed by newcomer Keerthiswaran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, stars Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, with the story following childhood friends caught in a mess of love and laughs.

The film arrives in theaters on October 17, just in time for Diwali, and will be competing with big titles like "Bison" and "Diesel."