Box office: 'Dude' rakes in $27,000+ in advance bookings
"Dude," a Tamil romantic action comedy directed by newcomer Keerthiswaran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, stars Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, with the story following childhood friends caught in a mess of love and laughs.
The film arrives in theaters on October 17, just in time for Diwali, and will be competing with big titles like "Bison" and "Diesel."
'Dude' is on track for a solid US debut
With $27,323 from advance bookings across 104 US locations (1,861 tickets sold for 299 shows), "Dude" is turning heads—especially since it isn't your typical mass-action or star-driven film.
Early buzz hints at a possible $100K US premiere day, showing that youth-focused Tamil stories are finding their audience even among blockbuster competition.
Why you should watch 'Dude'
If you enjoy heartfelt stories about friendship, family dynamics, and social issues—with a mix of romance and comedy—"Dude" seems worth checking out.
It promises relatable themes for fans of modern Tamil cinema looking for something fresh this festive season.