Box office: 'Dude' zooms past ₹95 crore worldwide

'Dude' in numbers

In India alone, Dude pulled in an estimated ₹50.3 crore net in its first five days, with a Diwali day high of ₹10.8 crore. Its domestic gross after GST stands at ₹60.33 crore.

Described as a Gen Z romcom, the movie's focus on love and family appears to be resonating with younger audiences, according to box office trends and audience commentary.