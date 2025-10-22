Box office: 'Dude' zooms past ₹95 crore worldwide
Dude, a Tamil-Telugu romantic comedy directed by Keerthiswaran and starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, is making waves this week.
Released just five days ago, the film has already grossed over ₹95 crore worldwide, putting it on track to hit the ₹100 crore milestone and making it Kollywood's ninth highest-grossing movie of 2025.
'Dude' in numbers
In India alone, Dude pulled in an estimated ₹50.3 crore net in its first five days, with a Diwali day high of ₹10.8 crore. Its domestic gross after GST stands at ₹60.33 crore.
Described as a Gen Z romcom, the movie's focus on love and family appears to be resonating with younger audiences, according to box office trends and audience commentary.
Why you should watch the film
If you're looking for a feel-good rom-com that's already winning big at the box office, Dude is worth checking out—especially if stories about love and family are your thing.
Plus, this marks Pradeep Ranganathan's third global hit in a row—no small feat!