'Kantara: Chapter 1' to release English version; everything we know
What's the story
Rishab Shetty, the star of Kantara: Chapter 1, has announced that the English version of his film will be released in theaters globally on October 31, 2025. The Kannada actor took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a new poster for the upcoming release, writing, "A divine saga that resonates beyond borders and languages!" "Experience the epic journey of faith, culture, and devotion in all its glory."
Twitter Post
See the post here
A divine saga that resonates beyond borders and languages! 🕉️✨#KantaraChapter1 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 releasing— Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) October 22, 2025
in cinemas worldwide from 𝐎𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫𝟑𝟏𝐬𝐭.
Experience the epic journey of faith, culture, and devotion in all its glory ❤️🔥#KantaraInCinemasNow… pic.twitter.com/TLw4F8bI6C
Film specifics
Film's runtime, cast, and crew
The English version of Kantara: Chapter 1 has a runtime of 2 hours, 14 minutes, and 45 seconds. The film was originally released on October 2, 2025. Apart from Shetty, the movie also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles. It has been produced by Hombale Films.
Actor's dedication
Shetty earlier revealed leg injury from film's climax shoot
On October 13, Shetty shared a glimpse of the physical toll that shooting the climax of Kantara: Chapter 1 took on him. He posted a photo of his swollen leg and wrote, "This was during the climax shoot, a swollen leg, an exhausted body... but today, the climax has become something that millions watch and admire." Meanwhile, the film has already earned ₹760 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk, within 20 days of its theatrical release.