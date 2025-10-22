LOADING...
'Kantara: Chapter 1' to release English version; everything we know
By Apoorva Rastogi
Oct 22, 2025
02:58 pm
What's the story

Rishab Shetty, the star of Kantara: Chapter 1, has announced that the English version of his film will be released in theaters globally on October 31, 2025. The Kannada actor took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a new poster for the upcoming release, writing, "A divine saga that resonates beyond borders and languages!" "Experience the epic journey of faith, culture, and devotion in all its glory."

Film specifics

Film's runtime, cast, and crew

The English version of Kantara: Chapter 1 has a runtime of 2 hours, 14 minutes, and 45 seconds. The film was originally released on October 2, 2025. Apart from Shetty, the movie also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles. It has been produced by Hombale Films.

Actor's dedication

Shetty earlier revealed leg injury from film's climax shoot

On October 13, Shetty shared a glimpse of the physical toll that shooting the climax of Kantara: Chapter 1 took on him. He posted a photo of his swollen leg and wrote, "This was during the climax shoot, a swollen leg, an exhausted body... but today, the climax has become something that millions watch and admire." Meanwhile, the film has already earned ₹760 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk﻿, within 20 days of its theatrical release.