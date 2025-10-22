'Kantara: Chapter 1' to release English version; everything we know

A divine saga that resonates beyond borders and languages! 🕉️✨ #KantaraChapter1 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 releasing in cinemas worldwide from 𝐎𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟑𝟏𝐬𝐭. Experience the epic journey of faith, culture, and devotion in all its glory ❤️‍🔥 #KantaraInCinemasNow … pic.twitter.com/TLw4F8bI6C

The English version of Kantara: Chapter 1 has a runtime of 2 hours, 14 minutes, and 45 seconds. The film was originally released on October 2, 2025. Apart from Shetty, the movie also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles. It has been produced by Hombale Films.

Actor's dedication

Shetty earlier revealed leg injury from film's climax shoot

On October 13, Shetty shared a glimpse of the physical toll that shooting the climax of Kantara: Chapter 1 took on him. He posted a photo of his swollen leg and wrote, "This was during the climax shoot, a swollen leg, an exhausted body... but today, the climax has become something that millions watch and admire." Meanwhile, the film has already earned ₹760 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk﻿, within 20 days of its theatrical release.