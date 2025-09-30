Box office: Leonardo DiCaprio's 'One Battle After Another' sinks
Leonardo DiCaprio teams up with director Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another, a political action drama that just hit US theaters.
The film—three hours long and rated R—follows a former revolutionary on a mission to save his kidnapped daughter from an old enemy.
'One Battle After Another' struggles at box office
The movie pulled in $22.4 million during its opening weekend. Day one brought $8.9 million (with $3.1 million from previews), Saturday saw a bump to $7.7 million, and Sunday settled at $5.8 million.
Globally, it has made about $48.5 million so far, but that's still well below its estimated $130 million budget.
How does it compare to other recent auteur films?
This is Anderson's second-best opening ever (after There Will Be Blood).
Among recent "auteur" movies, it did not outperform Napoleon ($20.6 million), Killers of the Flower Moon ($23.3 million), or Civil War ($25.5 million).