Box office: Leonardo DiCaprio's 'One Battle After Another' sinks

'One Battle After Another' struggles at box office

The movie pulled in $22.4 million during its opening weekend. Day one brought $8.9 million (with $3.1 million from previews), Saturday saw a bump to $7.7 million, and Sunday settled at $5.8 million.

Globally, it has made about $48.5 million so far, but that's still well below its estimated $130 million budget.