'The Taj Story' doesn't claim Taj Mahal is Shiv temple Entertainment Sep 30, 2025

Paresh Rawal wants everyone to know his new film, The Taj Story, isn't diving into religious debates.

After a poster showed him lifting the Taj Mahal's dome to reveal a Shiva idol—sparking online buzz and controversy—Rawal posted on X a disclaimer from the film's makers: "The makers of the film 'The Taj Story' clarify that the movie does not deal with any religious matters, nor does it claim that a Shiv temple resides within the Taj Mahal. It focuses solely on historical facts."