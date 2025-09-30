'The Taj Story' doesn't claim Taj Mahal is Shiv temple
Paresh Rawal wants everyone to know his new film, The Taj Story, isn't diving into religious debates.
After a poster showed him lifting the Taj Mahal's dome to reveal a Shiva idol—sparking online buzz and controversy—Rawal posted on X a disclaimer from the film's makers: "The makers of the film 'The Taj Story' clarify that the movie does not deal with any religious matters, nor does it claim that a Shiv temple resides within the Taj Mahal. It focuses solely on historical facts."
Rawal's character fights for historical truth in courtroom
The film, written and directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, is all about challenging what we think we know about history and highlighting stories that might have been overlooked. It even features a courtroom drama with Rawal in the spotlight.
The Taj Story hits theaters October 31, 2025, and got the green light from censors after the makers backed up their claims.
Film challenges accepted notions about history
Earlier this week, Rawal shared that now-deleted poster along with: "What if everything you've been taught is a lie? The truth isn't just hidden; it's being judged."
That message—and the bold artwork—got people talking (and arguing), but ultimately set the stage for a film that wants viewers to question accepted history for themselves.