Kelly Clarkson returns to her talk show after ex-husband's death
Kelly Clarkson is back on The Kelly Clarkson Show as of September 29, 2025, marking her first episode since the loss of her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in August.
The season seven premiere included chats with Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie, plus a heartfelt tribute to Texas school bus drivers who rescued more than 900 children during summer floods.
'Kellyoke' performances may reflect recent events in Clarkson's life
Blackstock passed away at 48 after battling melanoma, surrounded by his family. Clarkson had postponed her August Las Vegas shows to focus on her and Blackstock's children during this tough time.
While she didn't mention Blackstock's death on air, musical director Jason Halbert noted the emotional weight behind this season's return—and hinted that upcoming "Kellyoke" performances may reflect recent events in Clarkson's life.