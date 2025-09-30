Kelly Clarkson returns to her talk show after ex-husband's death Entertainment Sep 30, 2025

Kelly Clarkson is back on The Kelly Clarkson Show as of September 29, 2025, marking her first episode since the loss of her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in August.

The season seven premiere included chats with Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie, plus a heartfelt tribute to Texas school bus drivers who rescued more than 900 children during summer floods.