Akshay Oberoi joins SRK-Siddharth Anand film 'King'
Entertainment
Akshay Oberoi is officially part of "King," the new gangster action film starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Siddharth Anand.
He jumped at the chance to join, saying his bond with Anand and Mamta Anand made it an easy yes.
Oberoi traveled to Poland for the film.
Other upcoming projects of Oberoi
Oberoi credits his earlier projects with the Anand family—like "Flesh" and "Fighter"—for shaping his career, calling them "family" and trusting their vision for "King," even without reading the script or filming with SRK yet.
Besides "King," he'll also be seen soon in "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" and will appear in the pan-India film "Toxic" (set for a 2026 release), starring Yash and Kiara Advani.