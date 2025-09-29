Who is Shubhi Joshi? Meet model accusing 'BB19' contestant of cheating
Shubhi Joshi—a model and social media influencer—has made headlines by accusing Bigg Boss 19 contestant Awez Darbar of cheating.
Amidst these allegations, there is speculation that she may join the show as a wildcard, potentially bringing real-life drama into the mix.
Joshi's journey from digital marketing to modeling
Born in 1997 in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, Joshi grew up in Chhattisgarh excelling at sports and performing arts.
She earned her B.Tech in Computer Science before switching from a digital marketing job to full-time modeling.
She won May Queen of India in 2019 and has since built a strong presence on Instagram.
Career highlights and recent controversies
Joshi's career spans fashion shows, music videos, and MTV Splitsvilla 2024.
What's got everyone talking now are her recent claims that Darbar emotionally manipulated her—even texting her friend to hurt her.
After news broke that she might enter Bigg Boss as a wildcard, reports say Darbar's family paid for his early exit to avoid more personal drama on TV.
If you're into reality TV shakeups or influencer stories, this one's worth watching.