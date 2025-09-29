Badshah becomes 1st Indian musician with Rolls-Royce Cullinan
Rapper and producer Badshah just became the first musician of Indian descent to own a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II, adding serious star power to his garage.
He teased the new ride on Instagram with "zen wale ladke," making it clear he's pretty thrilled about this milestone.
Starting at ₹12.45 crore, the SUV packs a V12
The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II starts at ₹12.45 crore on-road in Mumbai (about $2 million), and that's before any custom upgrades.
Under the hood, it packs a 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 engine with 563hp and 850 Nm torque.
The SUV stands out with its illuminated grille, sleek headlights, and a plush interior featuring a glass dashboard and starlight headliner—classic Rolls-Royce vibes.
Badshah's car collection includes multiple luxury and supercars
Badshah's car collection is next-level, including another Rolls-Royce Wraith, Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayman, Audi Q8, Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, BMW 640d, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and GLS 350d.