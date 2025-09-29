Zubeen Garg's family demands full investigation into his death

The singer's sudden death and its aftermath

Zubeen was a beloved singer from Assam with a massive following across Northeast India.

After an epileptic seizure last year, he was on regular medication—something his wife always made sure he carried.

Sadly, Garima wasn't sure if he took his meds the day he died, as she couldn't be with him due to her own family's health issues.

His passing has left fans and the cultural community in shock and searching for clarity about what really happened.