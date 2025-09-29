Zubeen Garg's family demands full investigation into his death
Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg's family is demanding a full investigation after his sudden death by drowning while swimming from a yacht in Singapore on September 19, 2025.
His wife, Garima Saikia Garg, has accused his manager Siddhartha Sharma and event organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta of negligence, saying they didn't help even though they knew about Zubeen's epilepsy.
Assam CID has registered criminal complaints against both men and is working with Singapore authorities to get answers.
The singer's sudden death and its aftermath
Zubeen was a beloved singer from Assam with a massive following across Northeast India.
After an epileptic seizure last year, he was on regular medication—something his wife always made sure he carried.
Sadly, Garima wasn't sure if he took his meds the day he died, as she couldn't be with him due to her own family's health issues.
His passing has left fans and the cultural community in shock and searching for clarity about what really happened.