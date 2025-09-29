Next Article
Diljit Dosanjh's Emmy nomination gets shoutout from Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt
Diljit Dosanjh just landed a 2025 International Emmy nomination for Best Performance by an Actor, thanks to his role in "Chamkila"—the Netflix film about iconic Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila.
The news got a shoutout from Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt on social media, making it even more special.
'Chamkila's journey to the Emmys
Directed by Imtiaz Ali and released in April 2024, "Chamkila" also grabbed a nomination for Best TV Movie/Mini-Series.
The film traces Chamkila's journey from a Dalit Sikh background to stardom with his bold music.
Reacting to the recognition, Dosanjh said, "This nomination is not just for me, but for the entire legacy of Chamkila," reflecting how much this moment means beyond just one actor.