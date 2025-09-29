Diljit Dosanjh's Emmy nomination gets shoutout from Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt

'Chamkila's journey to the Emmys

Directed by Imtiaz Ali and released in April 2024, "Chamkila" also grabbed a nomination for Best TV Movie/Mini-Series.

The film traces Chamkila's journey from a Dalit Sikh background to stardom with his bold music.

Reacting to the recognition, Dosanjh said, "This nomination is not just for me, but for the entire legacy of Chamkila," reflecting how much this moment means beyond just one actor.