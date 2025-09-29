Next Article
India's 1st 'Chhota Bheem' cafe coming to Hyderabad in December
Entertainment
Big news for fans—Hyderabad will soon have the country's very first Chhota Bheem-themed cafe, opening this December in Hitech City.
The venture, a partnership between Green Gold Animation and EBG Group, promises a fun mix of food, entertainment, and shopping, all inspired by everyone's favorite animated hero.
Plans for expansion and international presence
Hyderabad was picked since it's home to Chhota Bheem's creators and has a strong connection to the character, as well as an urban customer base.
The cafe will launch in both express and full-scale formats, with plans to open 50 more spots across India by 2026—and dreams of reaching 300 outlets nationwide.
Looks like Chhota Bheem is set for international expansion!