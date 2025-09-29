India's 1st 'Chhota Bheem' cafe coming to Hyderabad in December

Plans for expansion and international presence

Hyderabad was picked since it's home to Chhota Bheem's creators and has a strong connection to the character, as well as an urban customer base.

The cafe will launch in both express and full-scale formats, with plans to open 50 more spots across India by 2026—and dreams of reaching 300 outlets nationwide.

Looks like Chhota Bheem is set for international expansion!