UK: 70% women in creative industries bullied/harassed

Only about half of those affected actually reported what happened, and almost half of them felt their complaints weren't handled well. Many blame power imbalances between bosses and freelancers for making it tough to speak out.

Changes are happening

Some changes are happening: anonymous hotlines have launched, and a new standards authority is in place—but people worry it doesn't have enough power yet.

The UK government has also banned NDAs that silence victims.

According to Bectu's Philippa Childs, harassment is pushing talented people out of these industries, highlighting the urgent need for better protections.