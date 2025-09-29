UK: 70% women in creative industries bullied/harassed
Nearly 70% of women working in the UK's creative fields—like film, TV, theater, and fashion—said they faced bullying or harassment over the past year, according to a 2025 Bectu survey.
The number is even higher for disabled women.
Many didn't report incidents
Only about half of those affected actually reported what happened, and almost half of them felt their complaints weren't handled well.
Many blame power imbalances between bosses and freelancers for making it tough to speak out.
Changes are happening
Some changes are happening: anonymous hotlines have launched, and a new standards authority is in place—but people worry it doesn't have enough power yet.
The UK government has also banned NDAs that silence victims.
According to Bectu's Philippa Childs, harassment is pushing talented people out of these industries, highlighting the urgent need for better protections.