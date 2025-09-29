'Zootopia 2' trailer: Judy, Nick investigate conspiracy about missing reptiles

'Zoo' marks Shakira's return to music

Shakira returns as Gazelle with her new song "Zoo," produced by Ed Sheeran and Blake Slatkin—set to release October 10.

Both producers also pop up in the movie as sheep characters named Ed Shearin and Baalake Lambkin.

With its mix of adventure and music, Zootopia 2 is hoping to capture the same excitement as the original this November.