Next Article
'Zootopia 2' trailer: Judy, Nick investigate conspiracy about missing reptiles
Entertainment
Disney just dropped the final trailer for Zootopia 2, arriving in theaters November 26, 2025.
This time, Judy and Nick are investigating a conspiracy about Zootopia's lack of reptile civilians, with the involvement of a new character—Gary De'Snake, voiced by Ke Huy Quan.
Their search takes them beyond Zootopia's city limits as they dig into the mystery.
'Zoo' marks Shakira's return to music
Shakira returns as Gazelle with her new song "Zoo," produced by Ed Sheeran and Blake Slatkin—set to release October 10.
Both producers also pop up in the movie as sheep characters named Ed Shearin and Baalake Lambkin.
With its mix of adventure and music, Zootopia 2 is hoping to capture the same excitement as the original this November.