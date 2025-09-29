Next Article
Box office: 'Lokah Chapter One' becomes highest-grossing Malayalam film
Entertainment
Lokah Chapter One - Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen, just made history as the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever in India.
It's pulled in ₹170.25 crore at the domestic box office, overtaking last year's record-holder Manjummel Boys (2024).
A strong weekend run of ₹5.50 crore helped push it over the top.
Nearing ₹300 crore mark globally
The film is also a global hit, with total earnings reaching ₹295 crore—just shy of that huge ₹300 crore milestone no Malayalam movie has crossed before.
In Kerala alone, it's brought in ₹111.20 crore (second only to Thudarum), with nearly ₹25 crore from Tamil Nadu and nearly ₹15 crore each from Karnataka and the Telugu states.
Lokah Chapter One is really putting Malayalam cinema on the map this year!