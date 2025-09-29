Box office: 'Lokah Chapter One' becomes highest-grossing Malayalam film

Nearing ₹300 crore mark globally

The film is also a global hit, with total earnings reaching ₹295 crore—just shy of that huge ₹300 crore milestone no Malayalam movie has crossed before.

In Kerala alone, it's brought in ₹111.20 crore (second only to Thudarum), with nearly ₹25 crore from Tamil Nadu and nearly ₹15 crore each from Karnataka and the Telugu states.

Lokah Chapter One is really putting Malayalam cinema on the map this year!