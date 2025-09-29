Next Article
Box office collection: 'Jolly LLB 3' mints ₹100cr worldwide
Entertainment
Jolly LLB 3 is having a solid run! The courtroom comedy-drama starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi has pulled in ₹91.78 crore net across India by Day 11.
Released on September 19, it zoomed past the ₹100 crore mark worldwide within just six days—pretty impressive for a sequel.
More about film and its cast
Even with big films like They Call Him OG and Homebound out at the same time, Jolly LLB 3 is holding strong. It kicked off with a hefty ₹12.5 crore on opening day (against its ₹120 crore budget).
The story dives into land disputes and justice, with Kumar's Jolly Mishra teaming up with Warsi's Jolly Tyagi to fight for what's right.
Add in familiar faces like Huma Qureshi and Saurabh Shukla, all under Subhash Kapoor's direction—it's no wonder people are showing up!