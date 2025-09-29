Box office collection: 'Jolly LLB 3' mints ₹100cr worldwide

More about film and its cast

Even with big films like They Call Him OG and Homebound out at the same time, Jolly LLB 3 is holding strong. It kicked off with a hefty ₹12.5 crore on opening day (against its ₹120 crore budget).

The story dives into land disputes and justice, with Kumar's Jolly Mishra teaming up with Warsi's Jolly Tyagi to fight for what's right.

Add in familiar faces like Huma Qureshi and Saurabh Shukla, all under Subhash Kapoor's direction—it's no wonder people are showing up!