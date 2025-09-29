Next Article
Delhi HC bans sale of pocket Constitution
The Delhi High Court just told Rupa Publications to stop selling its pocket-sized red-and-black Constitution of India.
Why? The court said it looks way too much like Eastern Book Company's (EBC) well-known edition—same colors, gold details, font, and layout—which could easily confuse buyers.
Rupa has 2 weeks to comply
Rupa now has two weeks to pull any unsold copies and delete online listings. The ban also covers their dealers and partners, so no one can sell or promote this edition for now.
It's all about protecting EBC's signature look in the legal book world.
The next court hearing is set for February 25, 2026.