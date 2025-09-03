Box office: 'Mahavatar Narsimha' beats 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Film's performance in numbers

About 75% of "Mahavatar Narsimha's" total ₹245.15 crore earnings came from its Hindi version, showing how much it connected with audiences across India—even with new films like "Saiyaara," "War 2," "Coolie," and "Param Sundari" competing for attention.

Its strong run proves it's more than just a box office hit; it's become a cultural phenomenon for moviegoers across India.