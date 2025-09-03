Next Article
Box office: 'Mahavatar Narsimha' beats 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'
"Mahavatar Narsimha" (Hindi version) has pulled ahead of Kartik Aaryan's 2022 hit "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2," earning ₹184.39 crore in only 40 days.
Directed by Ashwin Kumar, the film now ranks among the top 50 highest-grossing Hindi movies, which is a notable achievement for any recent release.
Film's performance in numbers
About 75% of "Mahavatar Narsimha's" total ₹245.15 crore earnings came from its Hindi version, showing how much it connected with audiences across India—even with new films like "Saiyaara," "War 2," "Coolie," and "Param Sundari" competing for attention.
Its strong run proves it's more than just a box office hit; it's become a cultural phenomenon for moviegoers across India.