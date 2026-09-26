Sidharth-Tamannaah's 'The Vvaan' opens strong despite mixed reviews
What's the story
The much-anticipated fantasy thriller, The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, has opened to a promising start at the Indian box office. The film raked in an impressive ₹8cr in net collection on its opening day across 6,746 shows nationwide. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the movie is set in an ancestral village in Bihar and features elements of folklore and supernatural forces.
Box office battle
Film's performance over the weekend and beyond is crucial
Despite competition from other releases like Nani's The Paradise, The Vvaan has managed to carve a niche for itself in the box office.
The film's opening day earnings have set a solid foundation for its performance over the opening weekend and beyond.
With mixed reviews pouring in, it remains to be seen how the film will fare in the coming days.
Film synopsis
Here's what happens in 'The Vvaan'
The film follows Rishi (Malhotra), an atheist who returns to his ancestral village with his wife Mamta (Bhatia).
He plans to sell inherited land but discovers an ancient belief that prohibits villagers from entering a forest after sunset.
Dismissing it as superstition, Rishi supports Deepak (Sunil Grover) in clearing part of the forest for better connectivity.
However, he accidentally breaks an ancient seal one night, leading him to confront the legend of Van Devi and a hidden supernatural force.
Critical reception
'The Vvaan' received mixed reviews
The Hindi 2D version of The Vvaan recorded an overall occupancy of 28.25% on its opening day, with night shows witnessing the highest occupancy at 41.46%.
Its overall gross is at ₹9.6 crore.
The film has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. While most appreciated the concept and the fantasy thriller theme, many were disappointed with its TV soap-like melodramatic execution.