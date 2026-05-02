Box office: 'Patriot' opens at ₹29.37cr worldwide with nearly ₹10cr

'Patriot' cast fuels Kerala ₹8cr net

With Nayanthara, Revathi, and Fahadh Faasil as part of the cast, Patriot brings together some of Malayalam cinema's biggest stars.

Its spy-action vibe and positive word of mouth have only fueled ticket sales: Kerala alone is estimated to bring in about ₹8 crore net.

Analysts say if this momentum keeps up over the weekend, Patriot could become one of the biggest openers ever in Malayalam film history.