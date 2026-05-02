Box office: 'Patriot' opens at ₹29.37cr worldwide with nearly ₹10cr
Entertainment
Malayalam film Patriot, starring Mammootty and Mohanlal, kicked off its release with a massive ₹29.37 crore worldwide on opening day (Friday).
With nearly ₹10 crore in advance bookings and strong demand across India, especially Kerala, the hype definitely paid off.
The buzz was strong not just at home but overseas too.
'Patriot' cast fuels Kerala ₹8cr net
With Nayanthara, Revathi, and Fahadh Faasil as part of the cast, Patriot brings together some of Malayalam cinema's biggest stars.
Its spy-action vibe and positive word of mouth have only fueled ticket sales: Kerala alone is estimated to bring in about ₹8 crore net.
Analysts say if this momentum keeps up over the weekend, Patriot could become one of the biggest openers ever in Malayalam film history.