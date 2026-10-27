'Jailer 2' is unstoppable; crosses ₹730cr worldwide in 12 days
What's the story
Rajinikanth's latest film, Jailer 2, experienced a significant drop in its box office earnings on its second Monday (October 26). The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial raked in ₹9.45cr across India from 10,450 shows after earning ₹25.7cr on Sunday. Despite the dip, it has managed to cross the ₹400cr domestic net mark with total domestic net earnings of ₹408.15cr and worldwide gross collection reaching an impressive ₹733.35cr, per Sacnilk.
Collection details
'Jailer 2' witnessed a steep decline of over 63%
The film's domestic net collection saw a steep decline of 63.2% from Sunday's reported earnings of ₹25.7cr to Monday's ₹9.45cr.
The overall occupancy for all languages on Monday was recorded at 19.8%, indicating a significant slowdown after the second weekend.
Despite this, Jailer 2 has managed to sell an impressive total of 7,14,175 tickets on its second Monday alone, bringing the total footfalls to an astounding 2,71,39,185 since its release on October 15 with ₹59.7cr opening day collection.
Performance analysis
Breakdown of collections by language on 2nd Monday
Despite the significant drop in earnings, Jailer 2 has continued to dominate the box office.
The film's Tamil version was the biggest contributor on Monday with ₹5.65cr from 4,518 shows and an occupancy rate of 25.1%.
The Telugu version followed closely with ₹2cr from 1,771 shows at an occupancy rate of 24.2%.
The Hindi and Kannada versions contributed ₹1.4cr and ₹40L, respectively, to the overall collection.
International earnings
International box office and global gross collection
Despite the drop in domestic earnings, Jailer 2 has maintained a strong presence in international markets.
The film earned ₹2.5cr from overseas markets on its second Monday, taking its total overseas gross collection to an impressive ₹255.5cr.
This brings the worldwide gross collection of the film to a staggering ₹733.35cr, putting it within striking distance of the ₹750cr milestone at the global box office.
Record-breaking success
'Jailer 2' overtakes worldwide collection of '2.0'
Jailer 2 achieved a major box office milestone on Sunday when it surpassed the worldwide collection of Rajinikanth's earlier hit 2.0.
The 2018 science-fiction film had earned ₹691cr worldwide, holding the record for the highest-grossing Tamil film for eight years.
Before overtaking 2.0, Jailer 2 had already surpassed the lifetime worldwide collections of its predecessor, Jailer (₹604cr), and Vijay's Leo (₹605cr).
Film details
All about 'Jailer 2'
Directed by Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 features an ensemble cast including Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Vidya Balan, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar, and Vijay Sethupathi.
The film's cinematography was handled by Vijay Kartik Kannan, while Anirudh Ravichander composed the music.
R Nirmal edited the film, which is receiving positive reviews.