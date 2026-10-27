'Jailer 2' is unstoppable; crosses ₹730cr worldwide in 12 days

The film's domestic net collection saw a steep decline of 63.2% from Sunday's reported earnings of ₹25.7cr to Monday's ₹9.45cr.

The overall occupancy for all languages on Monday was recorded at 19.8%, indicating a significant slowdown after the second weekend.

Despite this, Jailer 2 has managed to sell an impressive total of 7,14,175 tickets on its second Monday alone, bringing the total footfalls to an astounding 2,71,39,185 since its release on October 15 with ₹59.7cr opening day collection.