'Jailer 2' becomes the highest-grossing Tamil film in 11 days!
What's the story
The Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 has become the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time, surpassing the worldwide collection of ₹691 crore earned by Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's 2.0. The film achieved this milestone on its Day 11 (October 25), ending with a worldwide gross of ₹710.35 crore. In India, it earned ₹25.7 crore on Sunday alone, bringing its total domestic gross collection to ₹466.85 crore and net collection to ₹398.7 crore (per Sacnilk).
Box office success
More about the film's box office collection
Apart from becoming the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time, Jailer 2 has also emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026.
The film set several box office records during its opening weekend, becoming the fastest Tamil movie to cross the ₹300 crore and ₹400 crore marks worldwide.
It achieved these milestones in just three and four days, respectively, after its release on October 15.
Director's reaction
Meanwhile, director Nelson thanked the audience for 'Jailer 2's success
Nelson Dilipkumar, the director of Jailer 2, had earlier reacted to the film's record-breaking box office performance.
He took to X and wrote, "Theaters are going bonkers! Thalaivar magic hits different. Thank you, dear audience, for the phenomenal love and reception for #Jailer2."
The film is produced by Sun Pictures and features an ensemble cast including Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Hrithik Roshan, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff, among others.