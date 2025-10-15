Next Article
Box office: Pradeep Ranganathan's 'Dude' sees better response in US
Pradeep Ranganathan's new romantic film "Dude," starring Mamitha Baiju, isn't making much noise in India so far—it's pulled in just ₹38.55 lakh by Wednesday, mostly from block bookings.
Interestingly, the film is seeing a warmer response overseas, with its US premiere bringing in about ₹52 lakh ($59K) in a short time.
'Dude' has tough task ahead
"Dude" has some serious competition: recent Tamil blockbusters like "Dragon" and "Love Today" opened with much bigger numbers—₹6.5 crore and ₹4.33 crore.
With audiences now open to fresh faces alongside icons like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, Ranganathan has his work cut out to stand out in today's changing movie scene.