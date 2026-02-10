Box office: 'Prakambanam' crosses ₹10 crore mark globally
"Prakambanam," the Malayalam comedy-horror starring Sagar Surya and Ganapathi, has crossed the ₹10 crore mark globally within just 11 days of release.
The film pulled in ₹27 lakh on Day 11, bringing its India net to ₹8.62 crore and worldwide gross to ₹10.05 crore.
Steady growth in film's earnings
Earnings for "Prakambanam" have shown steady growth—₹65 lakh on Day 8, jumping to ₹1 crore on Day 9 and peaking at ₹1.15 crore on Day 10 before a typical mid-week dip.
Its blend of laughs and light scares seems to be connecting with audiences, helping it maintain a solid run at the box office.