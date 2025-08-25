Box office: Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' becomes 4th highest-grossing Tamil film Entertainment Aug 25, 2025

Rajinikanth's new film "Coolie," directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has become the fourth highest-grossing Tamil movie ever worldwide.

After an initial dip following its opening weekend, it picked up serious momentum in its second weekend and has now crossed ₹450 crore—overtaking "Ponniyin Selvan" and closing in on the ₹500 crore mark.