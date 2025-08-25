Next Article
Box office: Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' becomes 4th highest-grossing Tamil film
Rajinikanth's new film "Coolie," directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has become the fourth highest-grossing Tamil movie ever worldwide.
After an initial dip following its opening weekend, it picked up serious momentum in its second weekend and has now crossed ₹450 crore—overtaking "Ponniyin Selvan" and closing in on the ₹500 crore mark.
'Coolie' in numbers
In just 11 days, "Coolie" pulled in ₹256.75 crore net in India and set fresh records overseas (especially in the US, UK, and Australia), with an international gross over $22 million (₹180 crore).
The film stars Rajinikanth alongside Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, plus a cameo from Aamir Khan.
Its story—about a retired coolie out to solve his friend's murder—has clearly struck a chord with fans everywhere.