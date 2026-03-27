Box office: Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' races past ₹1,000cr

What's next for 'Dhurandhar 2?'

The sequel brings back Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan alongside Ranveer Singh.

After theaters, Dhurandhar 2 will stream on JioHotstar (the first film is on Netflix if you want to catch up).

Director Aditya Dhar's work has even earned praise from Ram Gopal Varma for raising the bar in Indian cinema.

Keep an eye out for the OTT release date!