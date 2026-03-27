Box office: Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' races past ₹1,000cr
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 is on fire at the box office, pulling in a massive ₹1,067 crore worldwide so far. The film opened strong with ₹43 crore from paid previews and hit ₹102.55 crore on day one.
Just eight days in, it's already made ₹674.17 crore in India alone, leaving previous blockbusters like Jawan and Stree 2 behind.
What's next for 'Dhurandhar 2?'
The sequel brings back Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan alongside Ranveer Singh.
After theaters, Dhurandhar 2 will stream on JioHotstar (the first film is on Netflix if you want to catch up).
Director Aditya Dhar's work has even earned praise from Ram Gopal Varma for raising the bar in Indian cinema.
Keep an eye out for the OTT release date!