Box office: Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' crosses ₹500cr globally
Ranveer Singh leads the charge in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, a high-energy Hindi spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar.
Featuring an ensemble cast including Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt, the film dropped on March 19 across five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, making it accessible to fans all over India.
'Dhurandhar' set records with Day 1 collection
The movie set new records right out of the gate with ₹43 crore from preview shows alone. Day one brought in ₹102.55 crore net, followed by ₹80.72 crore on Day two despite a dip in ticket sales.
By Day three, it had already collected ₹339.27 crore net in India and soared past the worldwide ₹500 crore mark.
Overseas markets also showed up big time, with North America contributing strongly and packed shows reported across the UK and Australia.
Why you should watch the film
If you're into fast-paced action or love a good spy story with big twists and stylish stunts, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is definitely worth checking out, especially if you want to see what all the box office buzz is about!