Box office: Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' crosses ₹500cr globally

'Dhurandhar' set records with Day 1 collection

The movie set new records right out of the gate with ₹43 crore from preview shows alone. Day one brought in ₹102.55 crore net, followed by ₹80.72 crore on Day two despite a dip in ticket sales.

By Day three, it had already collected ₹339.27 crore net in India and soared past the worldwide ₹500 crore mark.

Overseas markets also showed up big time, with North America contributing strongly and packed shows reported across the UK and Australia.