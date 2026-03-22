Box office: Ryan Gosling's 'Project Hail Mary' lands $33 million

The movie pulled in $33.1 million on its US opening day and added another $286,000 internationally for a global total of $33.4 million so far. Thursday previews brought in $12 million alone. Its main box office rival this weekend is Hoppers, which earned $5.4 million on its third Friday; weekend projections put Hoppers at about $16.7 million.

What to expect from the film

If you like smart sci-fi with high stakes, think stopping a mysterious force that threatens the sun and Earth's survival, this one's worth checking out.

Early reviews and strong preview numbers indicate broad interest in the film; coverage also highlights Gosling as a major draw, so it could be your next big-screen adventure.