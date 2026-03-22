Box office: Ryan Gosling's 'Project Hail Mary' lands $33 million
Project Hail Mary, the new sci-fi thriller from Amazon MGM Studios, is off to a strong start.
Starring Ryan Gosling as a science teacher who wakes up alone on a distant spaceship with humanity at stake, the film blends suspense and survival drama in space.
'Hoppers' is the only competition for 'Project Hail Mary'
The movie pulled in $33.1 million on its US opening day and added another $286,000 internationally for a global total of $33.4 million so far. Thursday previews brought in $12 million alone.
Its main box office rival this weekend is Hoppers, which earned $5.4 million on its third Friday; weekend projections put Hoppers at about $16.7 million.
What to expect from the film
If you like smart sci-fi with high stakes, think stopping a mysterious force that threatens the sun and Earth's survival, this one's worth checking out.
Early reviews and strong preview numbers indicate broad interest in the film; coverage also highlights Gosling as a major draw, so it could be your next big-screen adventure.