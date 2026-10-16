'Nayyi Navelli' v/s 'Prahaar': Who'll win the box office race?
What's the story
The new Bollywood releases, Nayyi Navelli and Prahaar, hit theaters on Friday. So, which one is faring better? According to Pinkvilla, the horror-comedy starring Yami Gautam Dhar has outperformed the biopic on Ujjwal Nikam in terms of advance bookings in top national chains. While Nayyi Navelli sold around 11,000 tickets for its opening day across PVR Inox and Cinepolis, Prahaar recorded 8,500 admissions.
Box office expectations
Both films eyeing ₹1.5-3.5 crore opening
Both films are eyeing an opening in the range of ₹1.5 crore to ₹3.5 crore, per reports.
The success of Nayyi Navelli and Prahaar will largely depend on their word-of-mouth publicity once they hit the screens today (October 16).
One is a proper festive release, while the other focuses on a new angle of a horrific act of terror India saw.
Competition
'Jailer 2' is also a strong competitor
Apart from the Hindi releases, Nayyi Navelli and Prahaar will also be up against Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, which can be a strong competitor.
Nayyi Navelli has been directed by Balaji Mohan and co-stars Addinath M Kothare, while Prahaar has been directed by Avinash Arun and features Rajkummar Rao in the lead role.