'Avengers Endgame: Encore' finishes Week-1 strong; earns ₹31cr in India
What's the story
The re-release of the Hollywood blockbuster, Avengers: Endgame, titled Avengers Endgame: Encore, has reportedly crossed the ₹30cr mark at the Indian box office within its first week. The film is also breaking records globally. The Encore version was released just a few months ahead of the much-awaited Avengers: Doomsday. Here's a detailed look at its performance on Day 7 in India.
Collection details
Day 7 collections and total gross in India
On its seventh day, Avengers Endgame: Encore collected a net of ₹2.05cr at the Indian box office, reported Sacnilk.
The film was screened in 3,154 shows across the country on that day alone.
This brings the total gross collections to ₹37.5cr and net collections to ₹31.4cr for the re-release version in India so far.
Language performance
Language-wise breakdown of Day 7 collections
Among all the language versions, the original English version of Avengers Endgame: Encore has been the highest contributor to box office revenue.
On Day 7, it was screened in 1,381 out of the total 3,154 shows and added ₹1.25cr to the overall sales.
The film's day-wise collection started strong with ₹7.25cr on Day 1 and declined throughout its first week.
Global success
'Avengers Endgame: Encore' nears $100 million mark globally
On a global scale, Avengers Endgame: Encore has raked in a whopping $89.6 million within a week and is on track to cross the $100 million mark soon. This makes it one of the highest-grossing re-releases in history.
Other high-grossing re-releases include Avatar, Titanic, Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi, and Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.
The lifetime gross collection for Avengers: Endgame now stands at $2.88 billion, while Avatar sits at $2.92 billion.