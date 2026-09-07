'Hanuman Ansh' marks biggest daily collection yet; total nears ₹150cr
What's the story
The Hindi film Hanuman Ansh, starring Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand, has witnessed a significant surge in its box office collections on the 31st day of its release. The movie raked in an estimated ₹22.75cr net from 7,077 shows across India on Sunday alone, taking its total India net collection to a whopping ₹122.13cr! This is a major jump from Saturday's collection of ₹16.5cr net from 6,055 shows. The devotional drama recorded its highest daily haul on September 6, too.
Box office growth
Day 31 collection shows a significant rise
The 31st-day collection of ₹22.75cr net marks a staggering 37.9% increase compared to the previous day's earnings.
The film's fifth weekend has been a major contributor to its recent box office performance, with collections of ₹10cr on Day 29, ₹16.5cr on Day 30, and finally reaching the impressive figure of ₹22.75cr on Day 31!
Box office success
'Hanuman Ansh' surpasses ₹100cr mark in India
The latest box office figures have propelled Hanuman Ansh past the ₹100cr mark. The film has now amassed an impressive ₹122.13cr net in India, a significant jump from its earlier weeks when it collected only ₹1.08cr in Week 1 and ₹40L in Week 2.
The third week saw a collection of ₹10.4cr before witnessing a massive jump during its fourth week, with an addition of ₹61cr to its India net collection!
Now, its India gross is at ₹144.4cr.
Audience engagement
Film records overall occupancy of 78.54% on Day 31
The film witnessed a strong audience turnout across its Hindi 2D screenings on Day 31, with an overall occupancy rate of 78.54%.
The morning shows saw a 57% occupancy, which improved to 86.62% in the afternoon and peaked at an impressive 92.85% during evening screenings.
Night shows also recorded a healthy occupancy rate of 77.69%.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Hanuman Ansh'
Written, directed, and produced by Dr. Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is the first part of a planned trilogy.
The film is based on Dr. Chaturvedi's book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life and traces the life of Neem Karoli Baba in pre-Independence India as he embarks on a spiritual journey after his mother's death.