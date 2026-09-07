'Hanuman Ansh' marks biggest daily collection yet; total nears ₹150cr

The latest box office figures have propelled Hanuman Ansh past the ₹100cr mark. The film has now amassed an impressive ₹122.13cr net in India, a significant jump from its earlier weeks when it collected only ₹1.08cr in Week 1 and ₹40L in Week 2.

The third week saw a collection of ₹10.4cr before witnessing a massive jump during its fourth week, with an addition of ₹61cr to its India net collection!

Now, its India gross is at ₹144.4cr.