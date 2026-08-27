Brad Pitt's 'Once Upon...' spin-off title, release date out
What's the story
Brad Pitt will reprise his role as Cliff Booth from Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in an upcoming spin-off. The film, directed by David Fincher and written by Tarantino, has been titled The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth. Netflix announced the title on Instagram. The movie will have a two-week IMAX run globally from November 25 before it starts streaming on December 23, reported Deadline. However, its Indian OTT release date may vary.
Film information
Cast and plot of the upcoming film
The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth will also feature Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Peter Weller, Matt Groove, JB Tadena, Corey Fogelmanis, and Karren Karagulian.
The film is set in 1977, eight years after the original movie, and revolves around Booth adjusting to a changed Hollywood.
In the first film, Pitt's character was a stuntman with a mysterious past who worked for Leonardo DiCaprio's Rick Dalton.
Director's choice
Why Tarantino didn't direct 'The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth'
Despite writing the script for The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, Tarantino chose not to direct the sequel.
He explained his decision by saying he didn't want his last film to be a sequel.
"I love this script, but I'm still walking down the same ground I've already walked," he said last year.
"It just kind of unenthused me."
Film success
About 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
The original film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, was released in 2019 and featured an ensemble cast including Pitt, DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Austin Butler, Dakota Fanning, Timothy Olyphant, among others.
Pitt's performance as Cliff Booth earned him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.
The film also won another Oscar for Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh for Best Production Design.