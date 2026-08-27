Brad Pitt's 'Once Upon...' spin-off title, release date out

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth will also feature Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Peter Weller, Matt Groove, JB Tadena, Corey Fogelmanis, and Karren Karagulian.

The film is set in 1977, eight years after the original movie, and revolves around Booth adjusting to a changed Hollywood.

In the first film, Pitt's character was a stuntman with a mysterious past who worked for Leonardo DiCaprio's Rick Dalton.