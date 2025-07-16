Brad Pitt's intensive training for F1 role revealed

Brad Pitt went all-in for his new movie "F1," which hit theaters on June 27, 2025. Sharing his excitement with Variety, he said, "I've always loved racing... I've been trying to get a racing movie done for 20 years." This film is his dream project—a chance to blend his passion for racing with making movies that actually feel real.

Pitt trained for 5 months, clocking around 9656km Pitt and co-star Damson Idris didn't just act—they trained hard, with Pitt training for up to five months, clocking around 9656km in souped-up Formula 2 cars built by Mercedes.

They even did neck workouts to handle the wild G-forces drivers face.

Pitt shared the experience, saying, "We actually drove the cars... You can't compete with this experience."

Filming on real tracks during live race weekends To keep things authentic, filming happened on real tracks like Spa-Francorchamps and Monza during live race weekends.

Lewis Hamilton was on board as an advisor to help get every detail right.

The story follows Sonny Hayes (Pitt), a veteran racer making a comeback after decades away.