'Pride & Prejudice' celebrates 20th anniversary with re-release
Get ready for some classic romance—Pride & Prejudice, starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen, is returning to theaters on July 25, 2025.
This re-release, thanks to PVR INOX and United International Pictures, brings Jane Austen's iconic love story back to the big screen for a new generation.
Knightley, Macfadyen star in this adaptation of Austen's classic novel
The film scored four Oscar nominations (including Best Actress for Knightley) and won a BAFTA for director Joe Wright's debut.
Its gorgeous music and cinematography have made it a fan favorite over the years.
PVR INOX's Niharika Bijli says they're excited to introduce this timeless classic to young Indian audiences who might be seeing it in theaters for the first time.