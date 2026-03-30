Brand's trial pushed to October 2026 over 7 sexual charges

Brand pleads not guilty, skips hearing

Brand has pleaded not guilty and did not appear at the preliminary hearing in London on March 30, 2026.

The trial is scheduled to start in October 2026 and is expected to take up to eight weeks.

Known for his wild style and roles like Get Him to the Greek, Brand shifted from mainstream fame (and a short-lived marriage to Katy Perry) to online commentary on politics and free speech in recent years.