Brand's trial pushed to October 2026 over 7 sexual charges
Entertainment
Russell Brand's trial has been delayed until October 2026.
The British comedian, now 50, faces seven charges, including three counts of rape and four of sexual assault, allegedly involving six women between 1999 and 2009.
The trial was supposed to start in June but could take up to eight weeks later this year.
Brand pleads not guilty, skips hearing
Brand has pleaded not guilty and did not appear at the preliminary hearing in London on March 30, 2026.
The trial is scheduled to start in October 2026 and is expected to take up to eight weeks.
Known for his wild style and roles like Get Him to the Greek, Brand shifted from mainstream fame (and a short-lived marriage to Katy Perry) to online commentary on politics and free speech in recent years.