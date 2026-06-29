Why Rajkumar Hirani chose Arshad Warsi for 'Pritam and Pedro'

Role selection

Hirani on why he wanted to collaborate with Warsi again

Hirani, who has previously worked with Warsi on Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai, said he always wanted to collaborate with him again. He said, "The first two films of my life were with Arshad, and after that also, I wanted to work with him, but due to some date [issues] we couldn't do it." "Then we got a chance here in Pritam and Pedro, and I felt that this was different from what Arshad had done."