'Aryabhatt Ka Zero': Himansh Kohli opens up about big-screen comeback
What's the story
After nearly a decade-long hiatus, actor Himansh Kohli is making a comeback with Aryabhatt Ka Zero. The last time he was seen on the big screen was in Sweety Weds NRI and Ranchi Dairies (both 2017). In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kohli said he wants to break his "chocolate boy" image that started from his first film Yaariyan (2014).
Role details
'Got involved at the writing stage'
In Aryabhatt Ka Zero, Kohli will be seen in a "very deglam avatar." "In Aryabhatt Ka Zero, I am seen in a very deglam avatar. I got involved at the writing stage and contributed to different departments," he said. He also produced a commercial film, Julia aur Kalia, which is ready for release.
Career path
Why he stayed away from films for so long
Kohli has been away from OTT and cinema intentionally. "I produced a short film, Gehrav (2023), and it traveled a lot and showed a different side of me," he said. "The kind of projects I was getting did not align with the kind of roles I wanted to do. My short film and music videos give a window to the kind of world I believe in and want to project."
Industry insights
Intent behind getting into production
Kohli believes that in today's challenging dynamics, opportunities are huge. "Today, to do your choice of role and for an image makeover, you need to have control of things beyond acting," he said. He added that the intention behind getting into production was to create work for himself. "Now, you can't serve a film like fast food. Films of the biggest stars can fail, and an independent film can do wonders," he said.
Career philosophy
On receiving advice to stay in limelight
Kohli has been receiving advice to stay in the limelight in the industry. However, he believes in doing less but good and impactful work. "Creative happiness is important, and thereafter, it's all about destiny," he said. Apart from Yaariyan, Kohli is known for Humse Hai Liife and Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam, among others. Meanwhile, Aryabhatt Ka Zero will release on August 7.