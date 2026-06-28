'Aryabhatt Ka Zero': Himansh Kohli opens up about big-screen comeback

Industry insights

Intent behind getting into production

Kohli believes that in today's challenging dynamics, opportunities are huge. "Today, to do your choice of role and for an image makeover, you need to have control of things beyond acting," he said. He added that the intention behind getting into production was to create work for himself. "Now, you can't serve a film like fast food. Films of the biggest stars can fail, and an independent film can do wonders," he said.