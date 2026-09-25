BRICS Theatre Festival in Delhi October 12-14 celebrates diverse cultures
Delhi's gearing up to host the BRICS Theatre Festival from October 12-14, 2026.
Artists from nine countries (including India, Russia, Iran, South Africa, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, and Ethiopia) will take the stage with plays that celebrate their unique languages and cultures.
Union Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal shared that it's all about bringing different traditions together under one roof.
Festival theme 'Shared stories, shared futures'
The festival theme ("Shared Stories, Shared Futures") is about connecting people through art.
Expect performances like India's Samudra Manthan on day one; Russia's Circus on Stings and Iran's Hidden (plus Thailand's Lak Sida) on day two; and a closing tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with Louha Purush.
Shows will be at NSD's Abhimanch Auditorium and Kamani Auditorium. There'll also be workshops and discussions for artists to swap ideas and skills, making it more than just a show but a real cultural exchange.