'Accused,' 'The Bluff': Your OTT watchlist of the week

The last week of February is set to be a treat for streaming enthusiasts, with a plethora of new content across languages and genres. From gripping psychological thrillers and heartwarming dramas to international black comedies, there's something for everyone. Here's what to watch on OTT this week.

#1 'The Bluff' Amazon Prime Video will release the action thriller The Bluff, featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Karl Urban, on February 25. Chopra Jonas plays Ercell "Bloody Mary" Bodden, a former pirate who must protect her family from a vengeful captain. It's directed by Frank E. Flowers.

#2 'One Battle After Another' JioHotstar is set to release One Battle After Another, an acclaimed black comedy action thriller directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and starring Leonardo DiCaprio. It will premiere on February 26. The film also features Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, and Chase Infiniti. It's nominated for 13 Academy Awards this year.

Advertisement

#3 'Ikkis' On February 26, Amazon Prime Video will release Ikkis, a biographical war drama directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film stars Agastya Nanda as Param Vir Chakra awardee Arun Khetarpal and explores themes of bravery, sacrifice, and shared grief through a sensitive narrative. It also stars Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vivaan Shah, Rahul Dev, and Sikander Kher.

Advertisement

#4 'Bridgerton' Bridgerton Season 4, Part 2 is set to premiere on Netflix on February 26. It will follow the forbidden romance between Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Sophie (Yerin Ha), who belong to different social classes. The show, based on Julia Quinn's Bridgerton novels, has been a sensation since its release in 2020.

#5 'Accused' Netflix will premiere Accused, a psychological thriller produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, on February 27. The queer drama stars Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Ranta in lead roles. Set in London, the movie explores gender-based conflicts at the workplace and queer relationships.