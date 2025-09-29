'Broadway Ramlila' returns for 10th season: All about it

This year's show dives into 'Charitron ka Adhyayan'

Directed by Shashidharan Nair and featuring original tracks from Udit Narayan and Kailash Kher, the play explores the minds of characters like Shri Ram, Kaikeyi, and Ahalya—offering lessons on wisdom and justice.

With support from the government and a shorter format designed to draw in younger crowds, organizers have also added cultural programs and better visitor facilities to make it more engaging for everyone.