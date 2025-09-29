Next Article
'Broadway Ramlila' returns for 10th season: All about it
Entertainment
Broadway Ramlila is back for its 10th season at Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura, running till October 1.
Inaugurated by Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, this year's show dives into "Charitron Ka Adhyayan" (Character Study), combining theater, music, and digital design.
This year's show dives into 'Charitron ka Adhyayan'
Directed by Shashidharan Nair and featuring original tracks from Udit Narayan and Kailash Kher, the play explores the minds of characters like Shri Ram, Kaikeyi, and Ahalya—offering lessons on wisdom and justice.
With support from the government and a shorter format designed to draw in younger crowds, organizers have also added cultural programs and better visitor facilities to make it more engaging for everyone.