Bronx man arrested after driving through Carters's East Hampton gates
Entertainment
A 63-year-old Bronx man drove his car straight through the gates of Jay-Z and Beyonce's East Hampton mansion earlier this week, causing serious damage.
Police arrested him right there, sent him to the hospital for pain treatment, and impounded his vehicle.
He's now facing charges for trespassing and mischief.
Police suspect medical mix-up after crash
Detective/Sergeant Jennifer Dunn shared that the man seemed confused and had no criminal history or connection to the couple.
Before crashing, he stopped at another house asking for a woman by name.
No weapons or threats were found, so police think it was probably a medical mix-up, not an attack on Jay-Z and Beyonce.
The investigation is still ongoing, but their representatives haven't commented yet.